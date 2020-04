OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man faced drug charges after a shots fired call.

Brandon Cannon, 29, was charged with drug trafficking.

Deputies were called to the Sunset Subdivision about gunshots being fired on Monday.

After being given a vehicle description, deputies made a traffic stop. Cannon was driving that vehicle.

Deputies seized the drugs and a gun.

The shots fired incident remains under investigation.

Cannon is out of jail on a $50,000 bond.