OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sources tell us Shawn Stricklin, 26, of Ackerman was found on the side of Highway 12, a quarter of a mile past the new Dollar General in Longview.

Oktibbeha County Coroner’s office prounced him dead at the scene.

The body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy. The cause of death is under investigation.

MBI is investigating. A person of interest is in custody.