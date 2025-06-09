Man given sentenced to life for 1st-degree murder in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County jury returned a guilty verdict against Jay Alexander West for First Degree Murder in the September 9, 2022, killing of Tyler Ward at Ward’s home on 62 Deck Taylor Road.

Circuit Court Judge John R. White sentenced West to life in prison following the jury’s verdict.

The case was investigated by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Reagan Wise and Assistant District Attorney Paul Gault prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Mississippi.

