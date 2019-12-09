Man goes to trial for Clay County murders

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nearly two years since two people were found shot and killed on a road in Clay County.

Monday, Shundray Johnson, of Mantee, goes on trial for their deaths.

The victims were found on Dixie Road.

Kentario Boyd and Kenya Campbell were both 23-years-old at the time of their deaths.

Investigators said they both had multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies recovered shell casings from the western Clay County scene.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Johnson in Memphis a couple of days after the crime.

Tabarrius Coffey, of Calhoun City, was also charged in the case.