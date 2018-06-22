Man hospitalized after shot in the head, suspect still loose

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man found shot in the head in Chickasaw County is fighting for his life Friday afternoon.

Sheriff James Meyers says the victim was found about 5:30 a.m. on County Line Road, near the Lee County line.

At first, it appeared the man had been beaten, but paramedics found he had been shot.

Meyers says the victim told emergency crews his name and alluded that he knew who shot him.

Now, investigators are searching for more information on a possible suspect.

The name of the victim is not being released, at this time.

Lee County deputies are also assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.