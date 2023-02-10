Man in Pontotoc faces child sex crime charges in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc man is facing child sex crime charges in Oxford.
26-year-old Jamar Brown is charged with sexual battery, three counts of child endangerment, and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Oxford police said officers were called to Burns Avenue for a report of child abuse on January 29.
A spokesman said there are two victims in the case.
Brown was arrested on February 7.
Bond for Brown was set at $120,000.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter