Man Indicted For Breaking Into Ambulance, Businesses

NOXUBBE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of breaking into four business and an ambulance in Macon is indicted.

Jackson Tyler Hunter was indicted on four counts of burglary of a commercial building and one count of burglary of an automobile.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors claim he broke into a restaurant, a supply company, tire shop and Prairie Meat Company on February 9th.

Investigators called in the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics after drugs were taken from the ambulance that serves Noxubee General Hospital.

Macon police also found found multiple cash registers, narcotics and tools with Hunter when he was arrested.

Officers identified the Noxubee County man and his vehicle in security footage.