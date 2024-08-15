Man indicted for arson in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of setting a New Hope house on fire is indicted for arson.

Steven Bradley was recently indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.

The fire happened on Oswalt Road this past November.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

At the time, witnesses told deputies that Bradley was at the home shortly before the fire, arguing with someone inside.

Investigators say Bradley told the the resident that he would “burn the house down”.

A few minutes later the house was on fire.

A trial date has not been set.