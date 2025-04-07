Man indicted for two different charges from two different incidents
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man has been indicted on two different charges from two different incidents.
Zachary Slaughter was charged with burglary of a commercial building and aggravated assault.
Court documents allege that Slaughter broke into a building in Brooksville back in June 2024.
He’s also accused of pouring a hot liquid on a victim during an unrelated incident in October 2024.
No court date has been set for Slaughter.