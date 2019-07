OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County grand jury has indicted a homicide suspect.

Dustin Nixon is now charged with first degree murder.

He’s been released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

Shawn Stricklin was found on the side of Highway 12, in April 2018, near the Longview community.

Sources told WCBI, at the time, that Stricklin was shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.