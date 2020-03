CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man’s plan to deliver uniforms ended up folding.

Now, he’s been indicted by a Clay County jury.

Derrick Lamar Finch, 32, was charged with fraud by mail or other means of communication.

Prosecutors alleged the incidents happened in July and September of 2017.

Investigators believed Finch agreed to deliver uniforms to an entity but that allegedly didn’t happen.

Bond for Finch was set at $5,000.