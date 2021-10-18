Man injured after being shot by Mississippi Highway Patrol

WALNUT, Miss. (AP) — ;l The shooting happened Sunday in Tippah County near Walnut in northern Mississippi. An official with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office says Monday that the man is in critical condition and receiving medical care. The New Albany Police Department is assisting with the investigation to determine whether officers’ use of force was legally justified. State law says the attorney general’s office must designate an outside agency to investigate when a state officer kills or injures someone in a shooting.