Man killed in fatal Lowndes Co. accident now identified

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man killed while on Highway 50 in Lowndes County has been identified.

Coroner Greg Merchant said 63-year-old Craig Alan Friederichsen died after being struck by a vehicle this past Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office found family in Iowa and Colorado before releasing his name.

Merchant said Friederichsen was homeless and was staying in a small building off Tuscaloosa Road.

It’s not known what he was doing or where he was going when he was hit near Eulie Drive.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.