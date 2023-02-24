Man out on bond in Monroe Co. arrested, facing drug trafficking charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man out of jail on bond for manslaughter is arrested in a Monroe County drug bust.

Don Gilleylen was charged with aggravated trafficking, trafficking Oxycodone, and possession of meth and marijuana.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said the arrest was made near Marina Road on Wednesday.

Deputies seized nearly half a pound of cocaine, over a pound of marijuana, and more than 500 pills.

In a press release, Crook said he expects the pills to test positive for fentanyl.

His deputies have used Narcan three times in the six weeks for people who have overdosed, as similar pills have been floating through the community.

Two of those victims were minors.

Gilleylen remains in jail.

He was previously arrested in October 2021 and charged with manslaughter in Tupelo for the death of Lucious Freeman.

