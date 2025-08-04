Man pleads guilty to a child sex crime in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in north Mississippi will spend more than a decade in prison for a child sex crime.

38-year-old Michael Robert Cox pled guilty to sexual battery of a child while in a position of authority.

He must serve each day of the sentence.

In a separate case, Cox pleaded guilty to two separate charges of filming women in violation of their expectation of privacy.

He was sentenced to ten years, but that was suspended. Meaning he does not have to serve those years.

Cox was given five years’ probation and must register as a sex offender.

