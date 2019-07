OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Brandon man pled guilty to robbery in Oktibbeha County.

Karter Bounds made the plea this week in circuit court.

He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, five years probation and pay a $5,000 fine.

Bounds was arrested by Starkville police in November 2017, along with D’Kerius McCoy.

The alleged armed robbery attempt happened on Holtsinger Avenue.