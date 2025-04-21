Man recovered from Pickens County, AL lake

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – After days of searching, a man was recovered from a Pickens County lake on Monday.

The sheriff’s department says the search began this past Friday.

WCBI is told the fisherman went to a private 15-acre lake in the southern end of the county that morning and did not return home.

Dive teams, cadaver dogs, and other volunteers helped with the search.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.

Deputies did not release more information about the case.