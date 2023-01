Man reported missing in Lowndes County has been found

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man reported missing in Lowndes County has been found.

This past weekend investigators sent out an alert to help find Derek Gray.

At that time, no one had seen him since December 9.

This morning, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins reported that Gray was safe and had been located but did not release more details.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter