Man reported missing in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Terry Lee Bennett was reported missing last week by a family member. They had not seen or heard from Bennett since May 11.

Bennett was last known to be staying with friends in the 5000 block of Macedonia Road in Pontotoc County.

Terry Lee Bennett is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He also has strong ties to the Starkville area.

If you know where Terry Lee Bennett is or may be, call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at the numbers on your screen.

