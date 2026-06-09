MS DHS to launch new mobile app to help keep people’s info safe

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Across the state, Mississippians who receive support through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have become victims of fraud.

That’s why the Mississippi Department of Human Services is launching a new mobile app with enhanced security features to help with keeping people’s information safe.

According to CBS affiliate, WJTV News, the connectebt app will introduce a card lock feature designed to help protect benefits from theft and unauthorized use.

As part of the update, all Mississippi EBT cards will automatically be set to block online and out-of-state SNAP transactions.

The connectebt app launches on June 11.

It is available for free on Android or Apple devices.

Clients can register a new account or log in using their Connectebt client website username and password.

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