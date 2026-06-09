Family of a Tupelo candle business proves hard work and passion pay off

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo family is proof that hard work and passion for a product and service pay off.

‘The Candle Shop’ has been in the West Main Shopping Center for nearly ten years. The business got started as a way for siblings to make some extra money by selling candles.

As their business grew, the entire family started making and crafting candles. Their storefront now also sells body oils, wax melts, and perfumes.

Frederick Adams and his entire family work at The Candle Shop. Inventory is sold at the store, online, to customers across the region, and also at festivals and events.

Each member of the family has his or her own role in the growing business. Frederick Adams said running a small, family-owned business is a lot of hard work, but it also provides hours of quality time for the entire family.

Adams said he would like to see The Candle Shop expand into a larger storefront and maybe offer franchises to provide long-term growth for the business.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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