Man reportedly shoots into girlfriend’s car after argument

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend leads to gunfire in a south Columbus neighborhood.
The reported boyfriend has since turned himself in to police.
However, Police Chief Fred Shelton says he’s currently not under arrest.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of 19th Street South about 3:40 Thursday afternoon.
Shelton says the unidentified boyfriend shot into a vehicle the girlfriend was inside.
Two shots hit the vehicle, but there were no injuries.
A number of officers quickly surrounded the area.
CPD is questioning witnesses and taking statements.
No arrest has been made in the ongoing investigation.