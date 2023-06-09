Man reportedly takes Lowndes Co. deputy vehicle, leads officers on chase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempt to leave the scene of an accident leads to more problems for a man in Lowndes County.

Around 2:30 Friday afternoon, Lowndes County deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 45 near Sessums Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles walked away from the scene but reportedly doubled back, and took the deputy’s vehicle.

Lowndes County Deputies and Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol began a pursuit.

They were joined a few miles down Highway 45 by Noxubee County deputies and the Brooksville Police Department.

The suspect crashed the sheriff’s cruiser near the Ole Country Bakery in Brooksville.

He has been arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Charges have not been released.

