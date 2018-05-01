Man run over while working on truck, arrest made

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators say a man was working on his truck when a woman ran over him.

Now, April Keefer is charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

The incident happened on Highway 12, near Military Chapel Road, in Lowndes County.

Deputies found the unidentified man lying under the front of a Toyota pick-up and Keefer in the drivers seat.

The victim told deputies he was working under the hood of the truck when Keefer got inside, cranked it up and ran over him.

The incident remains under investigation.