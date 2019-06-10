Man sentenced, facing deportation for child sex crime

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man who pled guilty to a child sex crime will serve 30 years in prison and faces deportation.

Luis Enrique Acosta-Escobar, 34, who was in the U.S. illegally, was charged with forcing sexual intercourse on a child under the age of 14 in 2016.

On Monday, Acosta-Escobar was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended. He will be required to register as a sex offender and faces deportation after his sentence.

Acosta-Escobar pled guilty to the 2016 crime on May 24, 2019.