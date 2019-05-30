Man sentenced for aggravated domestic assault

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – She said it was just an accident.

But the husband of Gloria Smith is going to jail for shooting her in the leg.

- Advertisement -

Cheyterian Smith was sentenced Thursday morning to 30 years for aggravated domestic assault.

Smith was convicted of the September 2016 shooting. It happened on the 1500 Block of 23rd Street North.

Investigators believed an argument between the couple led to the shooting.

Smith will serve 20 years with 10 suspended and 5 years supervision after he is released from prison.