Man sentenced for role in killing of Mississippi pastor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a Mississippi pastor while he was unlocking his church for worship services. Morgan Quinn on Tuesday received 40 years with 10 years suspended and five years of supervised probation in the death of Anthony Longino. His capital murder charge was reduced to second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Tomie Green also sentenced him to 20 years for the aggravated assault charge, which he’ll serve concurrently. Quinn was 19 when he and three others were involved in Longino’s January 2019 killing at New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson.