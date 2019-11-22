Man sentenced for sexual battery in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man has pled guilty to sexual battery.

Friday afternoon, Randy Lee Outlaw was ordered to serve 15 years in prison as a habitual offender. Once he’s released, Outlaw will be on probation for three years and must register as a sex offender.

In court documents, investigators believed there were two victims and the alleged incidents happened between 2012 and 2017.

The indictment claimed Outlaw did know the victims.

He has four previous convictions. Three of them are drug charges and one for grand larceny.