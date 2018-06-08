Man sentenced for role in Oxford sex trafficking scheme

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the two men involved in an interstate sex trafficking scheme has been sentenced.

Mario Collins faces 2 years of prison for taking a woman against her will from Georgia to Oxford for commercial sex purposes.

Back in April, Oxford Police responded to the University Inn for a reported kidnapping.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Mario Collins and another suspect.

Police asked Collins to step out of the car, and when he did, a gun fell from Collins’ pants leading to his arrest.

The victim was found inside a room at the Inn.

She told officers she had been held at gunpoint and that she had been brought to Oxford from Georgia for prostitution purposes.