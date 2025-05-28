Man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking in Iuka

IUKA, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tishomingo County man will spend the next 15 years in prison for trafficking drugs.

Steven Gray entered a guilty plea to trafficking of Methamphetamine in the Circuit Court of Tishomingo County on May 28.

The case was investigated by the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge John R. White sentenced Gray to 40 years in prison with 25 suspended, leaving 15 to serve.

Because it is a trafficking charge, Gray will not be eligible for parole or early release.

He must also serve five years of post-release supervision.

Gray has a history of past arrests in Tishomingo County.

