Man sentenced to 17 and a half years for sexual assault of a child

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A South Carolina man will spend the next 17 and a half years in Federal Prison for sexually assaulting a child.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Randy Taylor solicited a 12-year-old girl online to have sex with him.

He picked up the girl at her home in North Carolina and drove her to Louisiana, where, in the words of the court, he recorded a sexual interaction with her.

When the child was reported missing, the FBI began an investigation, and they were able to rescue her at a truck stop in Vaiden.

Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Taylor to 210 months in Federal prison with an additional 10 years of supervised release.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety aided in the investigation and capture of Taylor.

