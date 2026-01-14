Man sentenced to drug trafficking in Tishomingo Co.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mexican national arrested on drug charges in Tishomingo County will spend the next 10 years in Federal prison if he stays in the country.

Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Arturo Bonilla to 120 months for drug trafficking.

Bonilla was arrested in 2021 after a traffic stop in Tishomingo County.

Deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers found methamphetamine in Bonilla’s possession and began an investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations became involved and determined that Bonilla was responsible for trafficking several kilos of meth into Mississippi.

HSI also determined he was in the country illegally.

On top of his prison term, Bonilla faces 5 years of post-release supervision if he remains in the U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed an immigration detainer on him to have him removed from the country after his sentence is up.

