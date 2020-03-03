Man serving 120 years for drug charges receives resentencing

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man ordered to serve 120 years in prison will soon be coming home.

Felix Wynn was resentenced Tuesday morning in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

- Advertisement -

Judge Lee Howard sentenced him to time served, which was 13 years and 10 months, and dropped a $2 million fine.

Wynn was convicted of two counts of selling cocaine in 2006 and sentenced as a habitual offender.

Wynn’s attorney argued before the state Supreme Court that at the time the judge was under the impression that Wynn’s sentenced had to be doubled.

State law says a judge may double the sentence.

The state’s high court granted the re-sentencing.

Wynn’s family is elated at the new ruling.

“He is ready, yes, he is already said how he is going to tutor the kids and talk to the kids about doing right, and follow the law. He is a changed man. I am just so ecstatic. I don’t know what to say… I am so happy. I am so happy. God is good,” said Wynn’s wife, Donna Sims.

It will take a couple of days for the paperwork to be processed and then Wynn will be released from the Oktibbeha County Jail.

He must pay court costs.