Man set on fire dies, murder charge filed

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges are upgraded to murder after a man in Winston County who was set on fire died.

Willie Ray Harrison was initially charged with attempted murder.

The victim, 59-year-old Lester Triplett, died this past Sunday at a Jackson hospital.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins says the incident first happened on August 21st on Union Chapel Road.

Investigators believe the two men were involved in an ongoing argument.

Harrison is accused of throwing gas on Triplett and setting him on fire.

Bond for Harrison remains at $50,000.