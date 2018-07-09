Man sleeping in driver’s seat of car charged with meth possession

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday where a man was asleep on the driver’s side.

After being woken up, deputies found that the driver, Johnathan Horner, 30, of Iuka, had active arrest warrants from the city of Iuka and Justice Court.

Deputies conducted a search of the car Horner was sleeping in and found a black pouch with with alleged methamphetamine laying on the driver’s seat.

Horner was transported to Tishomingo County Jail where he was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set for $1,500.