Man taken to hospital after falling into water at Columbus Marina

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man fell into the water Wednesday morning at the Columbus Marina.

First responders were called just after 10 a.m.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone saw the man fall into the water, called 911, and then pulled him from the area known as Columbus Lake.

Hughes told WCBI the man was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how the man fell into the water.

The incident remains under investigation and we will update you on this story as more information becomes available.

