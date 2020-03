NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man that ran for his freedom out of the Noxubee County Jail, will now go to prison.

Tremarcus Webb pleaded guilty to escape.

Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Webb to five years in behind bars for the January 2019 escape.

Webb and Jamie Welch crawled through a ceiling tile and walked out the front door of the jail.

Deputies searched for the duo for days.

Welch turned himself in first.