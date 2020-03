TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A sentencing date will be set later this year for the man who held up a Tupelo credit union.

Jackie Wayne Balentine admitted in a federal court filing that he held up the BrightView Federal Credit Union in North Tupelo.

Video from the bank showed the holdup on May 6.

Federal prosecutors agreed to transfer the plea hearing and sentencing to the Northern District of Alabama