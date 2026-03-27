Man to remain behind bars for killing his girlfriend in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man serving a life sentence for killing his girlfriend will remain in prison.

The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld Phillip Shane House’s conviction and sentence.

House had appealed both to the Mississippi Supreme Court, arguing the state had presented insufficient evidence of deliberate design, and the verdict was against the weight of the evidence.

Justices disagreed, saying there was sufficient evidence of House’s guilt.

House shot and killed his girlfriend, Summer Danielle Tennyson, at her Grant Road home near Caledonia in June of 2023.

House was convicted of murder in November 2024.

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