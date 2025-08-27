Man to spend 10 years after hit-and-run incident in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collierville, Tennessee, man will spend the next 10 years in prison for a hit-and-run that caused the death of an Ole Miss student.

Seth Rokitka pled guilty to Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death and Aggravated DUI on Monday in Oxford Circuit Court.

Rokitka originally faced four charges, including Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident resulting in Injury for the October 2022 Hit-and-Run incident that killed Walker Fielder and critically injured Blanche Williamson.

The judge sentenced Rokitka to 10 years in prison for the Leaving the Scene charge and 5 years for the Aggravated DUI.

The sentences will run consecutively, but the 5 years for Aggravated DUI can be suspended after he has served the 10 years for Leaving the Scene.

