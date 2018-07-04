Man transforms lawn into American flag for July 4th

- Advertisement -

Many Americans like to break out patriotic displays for Independence Day, but one Massachusetts man takes it to another level. Arthur McCann has transformed his entire front lawn into a giant red, white and blue American flag, CBS Boston reports.

The Norwood, Massachusetts, resident used field paint, stencils and measuring tape to create the 50 stars and 13 stripes.

“If you’re going to do it, you have to do it right,” McCann told the station.

This Norwood homeowner says go big or go home! Nearly his entire front lawn is an American flag @wbz Happy 4th! pic.twitter.com/lROqaC8U9Y — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) July 2, 2018

McCann, who celebrates July Fourth in a big way every year, says he comes from a patriotic family — his grandfather served in World War II and he just wants to show respect for veterans and those still serving their country, CBS Boston reports. The response to his artwork has been “through the roof,” he says.

“I’m blown away. People stand on the roof of their car and take pictures with their kids here,” he said. “It’s so cool to see a good, positive response.”