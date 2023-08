Man turns himself in to Lee County Jail for alleged child sex crimes

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 48-year-old man turned himself in to the Lee County Jail for alleged child sex crimes.

Joel Alan Nichols is facing two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.

Nichols was indicted in 2022 for the two charges.

His bond was set at $25,000.

