MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man Monroe County deputies were looking for regarding a burglary and grand larceny has been arrested.

Corey Todd, 25, of Hamilton was arrested Monday and charged with one count of Burglary of a Dwelling and one count of Grand Larceny.

It was last week when investigators said he was a person they wanted to speak with in connection about a recent burglary.

He has since bonded out of jail on a signature bond.