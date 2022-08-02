Man wanted by Macon Police turned himself in

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man believed to be involved in at least three separate shooting incidents has turned himself in to Macon Police.

Macon Police Chief Devine Beck says bond for Jaquarious Wells was set at $200,000.He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

An eyewitness told investigators Wells is the person involved in several shootings that happened nearly two weeks ago in Macon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also has a hold for Wells.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Macon Police Department.