Man wanted in Columbus shooting arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCBI) – A Columbus man wanted in connection with a shooting was put in handcuffs in Chicago.

Mark McCoy, 55, was charged with aggravated assault.

Chicago police and U.S. Marshals recently arrested McCoy.

His bond has been set at $175,000.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 6th Street and 5th Avenue South.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said it appears an argument over a drug transaction may have started the shooting incident.

The victim is out of the hospital.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting.