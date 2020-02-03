Man wanted in Columbus shooting arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCBI) – A Columbus man wanted in connection with a shooting was put in handcuffs in Chicago.
Mark McCoy, 55, was charged with aggravated assault.
- Advertisement -
Chicago police and U.S. Marshals recently arrested McCoy.
His bond has been set at $175,000.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 6th Street and 5th Avenue South.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said it appears an argument over a drug transaction may have started the shooting incident.
The victim is out of the hospital.
Officers continue to investigate the shooting.