Man wanted for murder in West Point turns himself in

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted for murder in a West Point shooting has turned himself in.

Richard Raines was accused of shooting and killing Curtis Williams Jr.

The fatal shooting happened Sunday night in the parking lot at Relax Inn.

Chief Avery Cook said the two men got into a fight, which then led to the shooting. Williams died at the scene.

The police chief said Raines would be charged with first-degree murder.

“It’s very devastating because at this point we lose two lives in the community for something as senseless as taking someone’s life. Being that it’s a holiday with all the other stuff that’s going on in the world right now, to have something like this to happen to the victim and the suspect family is not great for the community. Our sympathy goes out to both families and we’re going to do our best to bring this thing to a close,” said Chief Cook.

Chief Cook said Raines’ arraignment will be Wednesday at 8 a.m.