Man wanted for stimulus check fraud in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a man accused of attempting to cash fraudulent checks.

The department took to its Facebook page to warn business owners in the area.



Sheriff Kevin Crook said Daniel Paul Ryan of Iuka, is accused of attempting to cash a $1,400 stimulus check in the name of Terry Leon Brandon in Hatley on Monday.

Ryan allegedly altered the name on his driver’s license when presenting the fake check.

“Stay on top of that, you know, whether they received their check, or if they hadn’t received it and they are supposed to receive it, they need to call and find out, to find out where that’s been because it could have been stolen out of their mailbox, you know, and they never even knew it,” said Crook.

Ryan is currently facing forgery charges.

If you know where he can be found, or have any information related to this case, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 662-369-2468.