Man wanted in Noxubee and Monroe Co. in custody

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted for a theft in Noxubee is in custody, but he’s facing a long list of other charges from another county.

Noxubee County deputies arrested Joey Mays on a possession of stolen property warrant.

But he also had warrants from Kemper County.

His list of charges includes rape, kidnapping, burglary of a camp house, two counts of burglary of a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mays is being held in the Kemper County Jail.