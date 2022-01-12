Man wanted in Noxubee and Monroe Co. in custody
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted for a theft in Noxubee is in custody, but he’s facing a long list of other charges from another county.
Noxubee County deputies arrested Joey Mays on a possession of stolen property warrant.
But he also had warrants from Kemper County.
His list of charges includes rape, kidnapping, burglary of a camp house, two counts of burglary of a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Mays is being held in the Kemper County Jail.