IUKA, Miss. (WCBI)- An Iuka man is behind bars after investigators say he failed to register as a sex offender.

Michael Woodruff, 42, was listed as wanted on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s sex offender list.

- Advertisement -

He was arrested at his home at 81 Country Road 287 in Iuka, Saturday morning.

He’s charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

His bond is set at $40,000.