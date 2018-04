TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A man is wanted on two counts of Molestation and police need your help finding him.

Eutiquio Gomez Garcia, 25, is who Tupelo Police say they are looking for.

- Advertisement -

Police say that Garcia sometimes uses Gomez as his last name.

Garcia is 5’7″ and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.